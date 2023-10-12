Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $41.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 12.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 1,725,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

