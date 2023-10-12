Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 2,440 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.57. 518,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,438. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

