Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.07. 100,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,072. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.