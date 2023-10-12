Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 591,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

