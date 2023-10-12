Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

