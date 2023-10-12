Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 311 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $185.16. 139,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,120. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

