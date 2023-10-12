Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 3,670,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,473,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

