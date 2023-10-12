Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,143. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.