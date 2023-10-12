Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,487,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 988,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 822,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 248,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,227. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

