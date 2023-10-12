Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.23% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,202. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.