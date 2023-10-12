Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

CGGR remained flat at $25.13 during trading on Thursday. 394,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,792. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

