Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 483,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.