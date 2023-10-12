Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 67,671 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 187,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

