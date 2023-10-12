Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 5.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.39% of Nexstar Media Group worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.81. 57,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

