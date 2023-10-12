Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,991 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

AEM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $46.93. 632,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,243. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.