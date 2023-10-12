Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,630 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises about 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

