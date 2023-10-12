Capital Management Corp VA Has $19.33 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2,168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 330,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 259.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 25,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.62%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

