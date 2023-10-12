Capital Management Corp VA Has $7.14 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,277,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

