Capital Management Corp VA Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,669,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

