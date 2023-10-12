Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.07% of EnerSys worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $462,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EnerSys by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.30. 17,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.