Capital Management Corp VA Sells 64,395 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,395 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 1,854,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,455. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

