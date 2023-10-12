Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

