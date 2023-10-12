Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 128,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 80,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

