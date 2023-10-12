Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.06

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 195748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.