Carson Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $436.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.19 and a 200 day moving average of $481.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.92 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 47.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,412,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,634,412.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,862 shares of company stock valued at $41,348,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

