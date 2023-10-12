Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $265,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.