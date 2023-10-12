Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $276,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

