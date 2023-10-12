Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $279,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

BKNG opened at $3,071.95 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,835.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

