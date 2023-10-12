Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $323,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

