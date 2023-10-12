Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.