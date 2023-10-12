Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

