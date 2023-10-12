Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $36.23. Carvana shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 1,811,942 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

