Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.58. 943,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

