Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.