Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 2.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71. 11,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 174,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

