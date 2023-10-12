Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $22.81

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $23.67. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 1,064,994 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,213.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

