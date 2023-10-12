Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,207 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 460,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,524 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

