CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

