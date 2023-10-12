Champion Iron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$297.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$277.00 million.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

