Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.95. The stock had a trading volume of 318,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

