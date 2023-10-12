ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,343,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 10,646,185 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,487,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,162,333 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

