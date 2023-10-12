Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.38. 5,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

