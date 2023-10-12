Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.