Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Trading Down 3.3 %

CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

