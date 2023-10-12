Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.71 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

