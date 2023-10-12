Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -597.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

