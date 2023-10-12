Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 185,720 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 5.0 %
SILV opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
