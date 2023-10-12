Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Cinemark Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CNK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 342,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

