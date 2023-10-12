Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $512.51 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.21. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.