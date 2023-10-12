Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $525.37

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $525.37 and last traded at $524.66, with a volume of 59008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

